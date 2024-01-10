Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases Shares of 39 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,883,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $442,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.2 %

CMG opened at $2,232.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,214.56 and a 200 day moving average of $2,032.44. The company has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,430.50 and a 12 month high of $2,348.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,175.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,259.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,526,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,733 shares of company stock worth $10,000,321 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

