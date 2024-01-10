Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Invests $75,000 in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PINS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 21.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter worth approximately $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Pinterest by 29.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pinterest by 11.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 51,318 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Pinterest by 261.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 198,153 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PINS opened at $37.79 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $38.24. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of -118.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.68.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.34 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $53,107.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,075.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $725,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,062.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $53,107.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,075.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,985 shares of company stock worth $3,606,777. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

