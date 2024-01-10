Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Invests $585,000 in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,937 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.18% of Summit Financial Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $830,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after purchasing an additional 72,478 shares during the period. 28.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Financial Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMMF opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $418.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $31.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.79.

Summit Financial Group Announces Dividend

Summit Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SMMF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 22.04%. The company had revenue of $69.96 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is 22.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Summit Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

