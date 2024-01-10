Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $188,000 Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,095 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

UBER opened at $60.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $124.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.08 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $63.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.38.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.82.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

