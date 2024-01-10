Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Free Report) – Raymond James upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. Raymond James also issued estimates for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS.
Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.66. The firm had revenue of C$39.75 million during the quarter.
Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
