Dubuque Bank & Trust Co Raises Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $33.55 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $265.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average of $29.57.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

