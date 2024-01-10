Dubuque Bank & Trust Co Has $518,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,703 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $226.87 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.79.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.18) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

