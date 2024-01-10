Dubuque Bank & Trust Co Boosts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $51.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.91. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $48.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 60.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. William Blair lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.41.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

