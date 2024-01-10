Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of DLB opened at $84.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.22 and its 200 day moving average is $84.11. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $91.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $290.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.39 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 58.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $743,349.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,679.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total transaction of $763,298.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,365.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $743,349.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,679.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,096 shares of company stock valued at $6,945,778. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dolby Laboratories

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 248.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6,100.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 86.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 56.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Stories

