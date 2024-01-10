Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Bought by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 38.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,464,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403,750 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up 9.1% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $38,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 144.3% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $28.41. 75,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,318. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average of $27.02. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $28.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

