Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $393.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $379.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.30. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $110.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.44 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Melius cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.