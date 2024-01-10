Critical Comparison: LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) & Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM)

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) and LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bitcoin Depot and LexinFintech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitcoin Depot 0 1 3 0 2.75 LexinFintech 0 1 1 0 2.50

Bitcoin Depot currently has a consensus target price of $6.13, indicating a potential upside of 133.78%. LexinFintech has a consensus target price of $2.66, indicating a potential upside of 36.41%. Given Bitcoin Depot’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bitcoin Depot is more favorable than LexinFintech.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Bitcoin Depot has a beta of -0.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LexinFintech has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bitcoin Depot and LexinFintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitcoin Depot N/A -2,218.71% -13.30% LexinFintech 10.75% 14.72% 5.70%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bitcoin Depot and LexinFintech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitcoin Depot N/A N/A -$1.73 million N/A N/A LexinFintech $1.43 billion 0.22 $118.85 million $1.09 1.79

LexinFintech has higher revenue and earnings than Bitcoin Depot.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.8% of Bitcoin Depot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of LexinFintech shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of Bitcoin Depot shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of LexinFintech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LexinFintech beats Bitcoin Depot on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc. owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Bitcoin Depot Inc. is a subsidiary of BT Assets, Inc.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending. It also provides technology-driven platform services for financial institution customers and partners to increase revenues, manage financial risks, enhance operating efficiency and service quality, enhance collections, and reduce overall costs; Maiya application, a location-based services shopping experience with buy-now and pay-later options; and Juzi Licai, an online investment platform. In addition, the company offers technical support and consulting, software development, financing guarantee, and financial technology services. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

