Critical Analysis: Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) vs. Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) and Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Palomar and Intact Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Palomar alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palomar 20.07% 19.71% 5.41% Intact Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Palomar and Intact Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palomar 0 2 3 0 2.60 Intact Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Palomar currently has a consensus target price of $62.20, suggesting a potential upside of 10.87%. Intact Financial has a consensus target price of $186.75, suggesting a potential upside of 21.88%. Given Intact Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intact Financial is more favorable than Palomar.

88.3% of Palomar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of Intact Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Palomar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Palomar and Intact Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palomar $327.09 million 4.24 $52.17 million $2.83 19.82 Intact Financial N/A N/A N/A $5.20 29.47

Palomar has higher revenue and earnings than Intact Financial. Palomar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intact Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Palomar beats Intact Financial on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palomar

(Get Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance. It markets and distributes its products through retail agents, wholesale brokers, program administrators, and carrier partnerships. The company was formerly known as GC Palomar Holdings and changed its name to Palomar Holdings, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Intact Financial

(Get Free Report)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance. The company also provides commercial line insurance coverages for a diversified group of businesses; commercial property insurance for the protection of physical assets of the business; and liability coverages comprising commercial general, product, and professional liability, as well as cyber coverage. In addition, it offers commercial vehicle insurance coverages for the protection of commercial auto, fleets, garage operations, light trucks, public vehicles, and the specific needs of the sharing economy. Further, the company provides various personal levels of coverage to customers for their home, motor, pet, and other insurance products; general insurance, specialty lines, and risk management solutions; specialty insurance products for various product and customer groups, including accident and health, technology, ocean and inland marine, builder's risk, and entertainment, as well as financial services and institutions; and various products to specialty property, surety, tuition reimbursement, management liability, and cyber and environmental institutions. The company was formerly known as ING Canada Inc. and changed its name to Intact Financial Corporation in 2009. Intact Financial Corporation was founded in 1809 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.