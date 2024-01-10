CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Performance

CPI Aerostructures stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.45 million, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.71. CPI Aerostructures has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 154.84% and a net margin of 10.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management raised its position in CPI Aerostructures by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 26,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

