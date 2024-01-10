Cortland Associates Inc. MO Acquires 1,817 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 8.3% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO owned about 0.07% of Fiserv worth $52,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Fiserv by 99,857.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,792,000 after acquiring an additional 569,875,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,931 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,419,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,007,000 after purchasing an additional 465,468 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,887,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,831,000 after purchasing an additional 56,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,606,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,435,000 after purchasing an additional 817,660 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FISV traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $135.10. 2,322,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.42 and its 200-day moving average is $123.49. The company has a market cap of $84.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

