Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (CRF) to Distribute Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on January 31st

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1037 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.2% annually over the last three years.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 209,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,049. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $8.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51.

Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Total Return Fund

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. 11.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

