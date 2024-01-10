Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (CRF) to Distribute Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on January 31st

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1037 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.2% annually over the last three years.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Performance
Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 209,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,049. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $8.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51.
About Cornerstone Total Return Fund
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
