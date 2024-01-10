Contrasting Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) & Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF – Get Free Report) and Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Arjo AB (publ) and Edap Tms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arjo AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Edap Tms -37.67% -32.37% -21.71%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.6% of Edap Tms shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Edap Tms shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arjo AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Edap Tms $57.97 million 3.44 -$3.09 million ($0.62) -8.73

This table compares Arjo AB (publ) and Edap Tms’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Arjo AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Edap Tms.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Arjo AB (publ) and Edap Tms, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arjo AB (publ) 0 1 0 0 2.00 Edap Tms 0 0 2 0 3.00

Edap Tms has a consensus price target of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 152.62%. Given Edap Tms’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Edap Tms is more favorable than Arjo AB (publ).

Summary

Edap Tms beats Arjo AB (publ) on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arjo AB (publ)

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and safe working conditions for healthcare professionals in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. It offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, treatment and preventive injuries prevention, prevention of deep vein thrombosis and treatment of edema, leg ulcer treatment and prevention, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics. The company also provides dementia and bariatric room assessment solutions, as well as clinical consulting, maintenance, and equipment rental and financing solutions. It serves private and public institutions that provide acute and long-term care. Arjo AB (publ) was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST). The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices based on HIFU technology for the minimally invasive treatment of urological and other clinical indications. This segment also offers Ablatherm, an ultrasound guided robotic HIFU device for the treatment of organ-confined prostate cancer; Ablatherm Fusion that incorporates the company's proprietary fusion software, which merges MRI and ultrasound images; and the Focal One, a HIFU robotic device dedicated to the focal therapy of prostate cancer, as well as disposables, and leasing and treatment related services; and maintenance services. The ESWL division manufactures, markets, and services lithotripter for the treatment of urinary tract stones by means of ESWL technology; and offers Sonolith i-move, an extracorporeal shockwave lithotripter to small and mid-size hospitals, as well as sells disposable parts for lithotripters and electrodes. The Distribution division markets, distributes, and services lasers, micro-ultrasound systems, and other medical products from third parties, as well as leases devices; sells disposables and spare parts; and offers maintenance services. It markets and sells its products through its direct marketing, sales organization, and service platform, as well as through third-party distributors and agents. The company serves hospitals, urology clinics, and research institutions. EDAP TMS S.A. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

