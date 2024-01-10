Comparing CI&T (NYSE:CINT) and 12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC)

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) and 12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CI&T and 12 ReTech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get CI&T alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI&T 0 5 1 0 2.17 12 ReTech 0 0 0 0 N/A

CI&T currently has a consensus target price of $5.70, indicating a potential upside of 16.56%.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI&T $423.72 million 1.54 $24.39 million $0.23 21.26 12 ReTech $660,000.00 0.00 -$5.26 million N/A N/A

This table compares CI&T and 12 ReTech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CI&T has higher revenue and earnings than 12 ReTech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.0% of CI&T shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of 12 ReTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CI&T and 12 ReTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI&T 7.18% 16.48% 7.82% 12 ReTech N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

CI&T has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 12 ReTech has a beta of 6.83, suggesting that its stock price is 583% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CI&T beats 12 ReTech on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CI&T

(Get Free Report)

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

About 12 ReTech

(Get Free Report)

12 ReTech Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, installs, and sells software for retailers in the United States. Its platform includes 12Mirror, an in-store application, which recognizes clothes worn by a person in reflection and takes pictures that are downloadable by the user and sharable through social media; 12Kiosk, an in-store application, which is used for browsing and obtaining information about consumers and products, as well as placing orders and checking out; 12Mobile, a mobile app that is used for browse products, place orders, and share products with other members and make new friends; and 12Desktop, an e-commerce website. The company also operates retail stores in airport terminals and casinos under the Bluwire brand; sells fashionable apparel under the Rune NYC, Social Sunday, and Red Wire Design brands; and produces women's clothing products. 12 ReTech Corporation was founded in 2014 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.