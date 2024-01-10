Comparing Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) & Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG)

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) and Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Chimera Investment has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Claros Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.2% of Chimera Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Chimera Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Profitability

Chimera Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Claros Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Chimera Investment pays out 84.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Claros Mortgage Trust pays out -256.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Chimera Investment and Claros Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimera Investment 25.07% 7.26% 1.40% Claros Mortgage Trust -16.13% 2.37% 0.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Chimera Investment and Claros Mortgage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimera Investment 0 2 1 0 2.33 Claros Mortgage Trust 1 4 0 0 1.80

Chimera Investment currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.48%. Claros Mortgage Trust has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.87%. Given Chimera Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Chimera Investment is more favorable than Claros Mortgage Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chimera Investment and Claros Mortgage Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimera Investment $285.63 million 3.95 -$513.07 million $0.52 9.58 Claros Mortgage Trust $287.20 million 6.09 $112.06 million ($0.39) -32.33

Claros Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Chimera Investment. Claros Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chimera Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Chimera Investment beats Claros Mortgage Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities. It has elected to be taxed as a REIT. In addition, the company invests in investment grade, non-investment grade, and non-rated classes. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The company focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

