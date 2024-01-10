Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,270 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Comcast were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after buying an additional 25,509,390 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,674,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,482,271,000 after buying an additional 9,906,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 90,788.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,276,000 after buying an additional 7,651,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.95.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $43.28 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.64. The stock has a market cap of $174.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.