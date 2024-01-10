Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,270 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Comcast were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after buying an additional 25,509,390 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,674,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,482,271,000 after buying an additional 9,906,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 90,788.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,276,000 after buying an additional 7,651,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.95.
Comcast Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $43.28 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.64. The stock has a market cap of $174.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Comcast
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Insiders started buying U-Haul stock, and then this happened
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Penny stock watch: Is it time to take a bit out of BARK, Inc.?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Big gains on the horizon for shipping stocks in Red Sea conflict?
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.