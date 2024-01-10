Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,415 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,913,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,966,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.87 and a 200 day moving average of $43.64.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.95.

Comcast Company Profile



Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

