Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,113 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,098,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,923,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,415,954 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,365,793,000 after acquiring an additional 473,809 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,298,321 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $868,114,000 after acquiring an additional 149,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,343,662 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $738,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,309 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 97,310.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,012,223 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $718,878,000 after buying an additional 11,000,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $73.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $76.85. The stock has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Barclays raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

