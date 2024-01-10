Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Increased to $245.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at UBS Group from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.74% from the company’s previous close.

CB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.53.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $225.31 on Wednesday. Chubb has a 52-week low of $183.40 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.48 and a 200-day moving average of $210.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

