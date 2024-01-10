Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Makes New Investment in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,000. Barrick Gold accounts for approximately 8.4% of Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 5.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,714 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 1.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 42,453 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 4.8% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,270 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GOLD stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,740,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,551,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.00, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.56. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,300.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GOLD

Barrick Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.