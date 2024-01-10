Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $170.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Check Point Software Technologies traded as high as $155.18 and last traded at $154.78, with a volume of 49490 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $153.46.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.67.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Check Point Software Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.