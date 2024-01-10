CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Up 2.0 %
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.53. 314,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,497. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.92. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $7.21.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
