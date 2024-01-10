Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 2.0% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $4.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,077.84. 501,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,445. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,008.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $914.58. The company has a market cap of $504.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $559.11 and a 12-month high of $1,151.82.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.