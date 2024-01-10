Brio Consultants LLC Sells 3,420 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Brio Consultants LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 52.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $74,417,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.28. 392,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,696,249. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $78.23.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

