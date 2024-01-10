Brio Consultants LLC Has $5.07 Million Stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Brio Consultants LLC trimmed its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 42.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 157,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,525 shares during the quarter. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 88.8% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1,085.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares during the period.

HTRB stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $33.84. 11,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,573. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.86.

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

