Brio Consultants LLC Has $44.27 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 612,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 8.3% of Brio Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $44,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,661,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 52.6% during the third quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 295.4% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parker Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 66,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.96. 183,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,381. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.81. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

