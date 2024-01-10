Bray Capital Advisors Sells 90 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Bray Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,464 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 2.2% of Bray Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,656,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 75,340 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $17,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 6,873 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth $268,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 137,458 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,226,000 after buying an additional 6,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PANW. Bank of America lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. DZ Bank began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,440 shares of company stock worth $112,671,559 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $300.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.22. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $318.00. The company has a market capitalization of $94.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

