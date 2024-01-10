Bray Capital Advisors Sells 3,875 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bray Capital Advisors lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $48.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

