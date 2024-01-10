Brady Family Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Phillips 66 accounts for 1.7% of Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.2% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock opened at $133.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.01. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $138.06.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on PSX

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.