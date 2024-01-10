Brady Family Wealth LLC Has $427,000 Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $339,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $484,000. Applied Capital LLC FL lifted its position in Truist Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 28,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 71,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 563,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,123,000 after acquiring an additional 14,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.