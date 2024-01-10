Brady Family Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 118.1% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Novartis Stock Performance

Novartis stock opened at $106.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.98 and a 12 month high of $107.39. The company has a market cap of $225.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.81 and its 200-day moving average is $99.30.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

