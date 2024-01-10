Brady Family Wealth LLC Acquires 1,630 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.27 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.15.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

