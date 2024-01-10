BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered BorgWarner from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered BorgWarner from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.91.

BorgWarner Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $33.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.19.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 14.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in BorgWarner by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 299,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,728,000 after purchasing an additional 93,285 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 335,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,016,000 after purchasing an additional 178,100 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 30,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

