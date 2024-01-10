Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Holdings Reduced by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV raised its position in Booking by 36.6% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,478,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Booking by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $42.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,531.72. 41,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,962. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,261.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,079.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,214.65 and a one year high of $3,580.62.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $53.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total value of $2,231,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,191,847.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Booking in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,492.15.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

