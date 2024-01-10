BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BNY opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNY. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

