BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MQY)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MQY opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.20. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $12.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 9.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 11.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 3.6% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 53,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. 21.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

