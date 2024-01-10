BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Performance

MQT opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $11.01.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 369,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 43,509 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 301,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 98,849 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 300,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 32,675 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 239,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 27,841 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 213,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 31,235 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

