BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniYield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MYD opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $11.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 108,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 11.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 13.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 14.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

