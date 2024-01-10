BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MYD)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MYD opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $11.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYD. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 93,905 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 36,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

