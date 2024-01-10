BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MVF)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MVF stock opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2,429.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

