BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Stock Performance

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.50. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $10.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 99,061 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $874,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $540,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 157,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 51,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 49,474 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

