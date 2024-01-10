BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUE)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE MUE opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.50. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $10.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 26.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 17.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 69,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the first quarter worth approximately $353,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 36.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 49,474 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

