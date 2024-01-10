BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MHN)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

MHN opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $11.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHN. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 23.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

