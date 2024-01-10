BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Performance

BYM opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $12.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.62.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYM. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 164,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 38,872 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 38,151 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.