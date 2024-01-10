AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases 37,707 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 666.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,707 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the second quarter worth $57,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other news, Director Amy Banse purchased 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,230.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Amy Banse purchased 920 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,304 shares of company stock worth $9,288,755 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE:LEN opened at $148.19 on Wednesday. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $94.11 and a twelve month high of $156.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

