AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,013 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.4% in the first quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $1,219,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $167.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.98. The firm has a market cap of $229.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.93.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

